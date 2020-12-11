AP sources: Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops

Dombrowski is known for aggressively acquiring established major league talent, both by spending on free agents and trading away top prospects. He'll take over a franchise unlikely to do much of the former in the near future due to existing big contracts and the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

A person familiar with the Phillies' finances told the AP last week the team lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't officially released the figures.

The Phillies signed slugger Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019, and they have millions more tied up in deals for Zack Wheeler, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Aaron Nola.

Philadelphia finished 28-32 last season, one win shy of ending a nine-year playoff drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two National League pennants and one World Series crown from 2007-11.

