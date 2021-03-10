AP sources: NHL reaches 7-year agreement with ESPN

NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup Finals.

Most of NBC’s games air on NBC Sports Network, but that channel is being shut down by the end of the year. Most of NBCSN’s events are being shifted to USA Network.

Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to put in bids. Fox had NHL rights from 1995-99. Where all three networks stand could become clearer after the NFL's television rights are finalized.

NBC's deal with the English Premier League, which expires at the end of next season, is also up for renewal.

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

