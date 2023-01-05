journal-news logo
X

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

Nation & World
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) currently hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Aaron Doster

Credit: Aaron Doster

In Other News
1
Confident Sununu calls for cooperation, local control
2
Confident Sununu calls for cooperation, local control
3
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
4
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
5
EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top