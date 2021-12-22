AP Sources: NFL discussed cancellations due to COVID-19

“So, the NFL’s position last week was that those three games were going to be canceled," Tretter said Wednesday. “They weren’t going to be played, and if they weren’t played then nobody on either team was going to be paid. That’s obviously an issue for us as a union. Over 18% of our player population was at risk of not getting paid last week. Our position was we need to make sure all games are played in order for our guys to get paid.”

Tretter said the union's executive committee voted unanimously "that our position needed to be that games need to be rescheduled and not canceled and we pushed the league to that resolution.”

The Raiders at Browns game was moved from Saturday to Monday, with Las Vegas winning. Seattle at the Rams and Washington at the Eagles went from Sunday to Tuesday night, with Los Angeles and Philadelphia winning.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is focused on the games and not when they will be played.

“You don’t worry about it because it’s out of our control, so we can’t worry about things we can’t control,” he said.

Last season, in the heart of the coronavirus pandemic and before vaccines were available, the NFL managed to complete its entire schedule, the playoffs and Super Bowl on time. However, that required rescheduling 15 games because of COVID-19 outbreaks on various teams.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson (97) walks off the field as the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a win in an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)