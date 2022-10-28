AP sources: NBA seeking to tighten limits on team spending

Talks between the sides on the notion, and other matters such as reinstating the ability for players to go directly from high school to the NBA draft, have been going on for some time between Commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio and others.

The current labor deal between the league and its players is set to expire after the 2023-24 season, though either side can terminate the deal a year early by announcing its intent to do so by Dec. 15.

The league’s position on team spending isn’t difficult to figure out. If only high-spending teams in major markets can afford to pay huge salary and tax bills, that would create a major competitive advantage. By taking that ability away, better competition in more markets would, in theory, create more revenue — and increase player salaries.

It's easy to see why players wouldn’t want any deal that essentially caps how high salaries can climb. The league has a salary cap and luxury tax threshold, though those are hardly deterrents to teams willing to dig deeper than others when it comes to retaining star players.

Golden State’s proposed tax and salary bills for the 2023-24 season is about $483 million as of now, but the numbers can change in the coming months based on other personnel decisions. The Warriors have committed more than $600 million in contracts to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins alone, including what they’re making this season.

The NBA is coming off a massive financial year, with revenue topping $10 billion for the first time and basketball-related income reaching $8.9 billion, another record.

“The numbers did surprise me to a certain degree because it exceeded projections, and the projections represent where we think our business is going,” Silver said in July. “I think it’s quite remarkable from where we came 2 1/2 years ago.”

