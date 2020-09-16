AP sources: MLB umpire tests positive for virus, crews shift

There have been 45 big league games postponed this season because of coronavirus concerns. The sport doesn’t believe there has been any cross-transmission of the virus on the field.

A dozen umpires, including eight crew chiefs, opted out of working the shortened season because of virus considerations. MLB has successfully switched and shifted crews, using Triple-A callups to fill gaps while working around umps doing replay stints, on vacation and out with injuries.

The 60-game season started July 23 and is set to end Sept. 27, and the expanded playoff field will include 16 teams. The Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be held under protective bubbles set up to minimize exposure to the virus.

“The elimination of travel is obviously a positive because it cuts exposure,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday in an interview with the AP after the postseason plans were announced. “Less interaction outside with the group that you’re looking to protect is a huge positive. It’s all about what the risk of interacting with the community is.”

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left scores past Miami Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro on a double hit by J.D. Martinez during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) and manager Dave Martinez talk to home plate umpire Dan Iassogna (58) after Sanchez was taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara