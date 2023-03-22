AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

The postponement comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work. The panel is probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump has denied the claim, insisted he did nothing wrong and has attacked the investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as politically motivated.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

