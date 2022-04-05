AP sources: Ivanka Trump set to testify before Jan. 6 panel

Ivanka Trump is expected to testify virtually as the panel works to compile a record of the attack, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the Electoral College count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ivanka Trump was with her father much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on Trump’s actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.