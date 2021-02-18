AP Sources: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal

Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been announced.

The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in less than two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.