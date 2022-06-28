AP sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal had not been announced. One person confirmed the new deal is worth up to $71 million with roughly $53 million guaranteed and a $28 million signing bonus.

McLaurin, who turns 27 in September, had one year left on his rookie contract and skipped offseason workouts while negotiations were ongoing. Coach Ron Rivera had said it was a matter of time until the team got a deal done with McLaurin’s camp.