AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

Scientists, environmental groups and even business leaders have called on Biden to set a target that would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and require dramatic changes in the power and transportation sectors, including significant increases in renewable energy such as wind and solar power and steep cuts in emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

The target Biden chooses “is setting the tone for the level of ambition and the pace of emission reductions over the next decade,″ Kate Larsen, a former White House adviser who helped develop President Barack Obama’s climate plan, said last week.

The climate summit is “the starting gun for climate diplomacy” after a four-year “hiatus” under former President Donald Trump, said Larsen, now a director at the Rhodium Group, an independent research firm.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Biden’s top climate envoy, has been pressing global leaders, including his counterpart in China, for commitments and alliances on climate efforts.

