AP Sources: Ariza to Pistons, Horford to OKC, Rubio to Minn.

Minnesota reached an agreement with Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, to send the 17th pick to the Thunder for the 25th and 28th overall selections and Rubio. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced. Deals involving players can’t be finalized until free agency officially begins on Sunday for salary cap purposes.

The Timberwolves obtained the 17th pick, which originally belonged to Brooklyn, from Atlanta in a four-team, 12-player, three-pick trade in February. The Thunder added the 28th pick and Danny Green in a yet-to-be-finalized agreement that will send Dennis Schröder to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 30-year-old Rubio spent his first six NBA seasons with Minnesota.

The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz.

The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.

New York also received the draft rights to Croatian center Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.

___

AP Sports Writers Noah Trister and Dave Campbell contributed to this report.

___

