AP Sources: 8 rounds in expanded Champions League 1st stage

The reformatted group stage would still grow from 32 to 36 teams starting in 2024 but the number of rounds will only jump from six to eight per team rather than 10, people with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the contents of the private meetings.

The UEFA club competitions committee has agreed to the format tweaks. The plan will now be voted on at the executive committee meeting.