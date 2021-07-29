journal-news logo
AP source: Yanks acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo sits on the bench during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nation & World | 6 minutes ago
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects

The New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees' second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas.

Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

The three-time All-Star didn't play in the Cubs' 7-4 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday. He is making $16.5 million this year and can become a free agent after the season.

Both Rizzo and Gallo are both left-handed hitters, which the Yankees had been desperately lacking.

New York began the day fourth in the AL wild-card chase for two spots and then lost 14-0 at Tampa Bay.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ben Walker contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates at third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo makes a play for an out on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
