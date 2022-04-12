AP source: Women's hockey talks between rivals break down

“Our belief has always been that the potential for professional women’s hockey is stronger by working together towards a single league," she said. “We are committed to growing the sport through collaboration and inclusion with partners of every size. We are proud of the progress we’ve made. The last 18 months have unequivocally been the most significant in our seven-year history.”

The PWHPA's objective has been to establish a new league with what it calls a sustainable economic model, preferably backed by the NHL.

While the NHL, as an entity, has urged the sides to resolve their differences, the PWHPA has individual NHL team support in listing 11 franchises as partners. Talks between the PWHPA and its NHL partners and corporate sponsors have intensified over the past several weeks in a bid to establish a league within the next year.

The PHF, which rebranded itself from the NWHL last summer, is moving forward with plans to add two expansion teams, including one in Montreal, and committed to providing players health care and more than doubling its salary cap per team to $750,000 next season.

