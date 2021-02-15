AP source: UCF close to hiring ex-Auburn coach Malzahn

UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. The Knights have won the conference three times and played in three BCS or New Year's six bowls.

Coach Scott Frost led UCF to an unbeaten season in 2017, capped by a Peach Bowl victory against Auburn and Malzahn. Heupel took over in 2018 and led the Knights to another unbeaten regular season before losing in the Fiesta Bowl to LSU.

The Knights fell off last year to 6-4.

Auburn fired Malzahn, paying a $22 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 this past season.

