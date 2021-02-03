AP source: Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz

No player in the major leagues has more home runs over the last seven seasons than Cruz (260), who also has the third-most RBIs (663) during that span, according to Sportradar data.

Cruz served a 50-game suspension in 2013, his last of eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, for violating the major league drug agreement in relation to the sport's investigation of the Biogenesis of America anti-aging clinic. At the time, he said he erred in judgment in the wake of a gastrointestinal infection that wasn't accurately diagnosed at first and caused him to lose 40 pounds before getting proper treatment.

Minnesota dropped from second in the majors in runs in 2019 to 19th in 2020, with several position players in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Cruz was about the only constant, despite being at least 10 years older than most of the regulars.

The Twins have added shortstop Andrelton Simmons in free agency, which will shift Jorge Polanco to second base and put Luis Arraez in the role as the primary backup position player.

The Twins also signed relief pitcher Hansel Robles and starting pitcher J.A. Happ, with another move or two still likely to shore up the staff about two weeks before spring training is scheduled to begin.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports