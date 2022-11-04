AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury

Trump's lawyers have stopped short of asserting that he had declassified material that was later found at Mar-a-Lago, though they have noted that a president has broad declassification authority.

Patel's testimony, first reported by The Washington Post, was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Separately, FBI agents have interviewed a former deputy White House counsel in the Trump administration in May and June about Trump's handling of classified information as president, a person familiar with the matter told AP on Friday.

That lawyer, John Eisenberg, told investigators that he did not help pack the boxes that were taken to Mar-a-Lago and had no knowledge of what documents they contained. He also said he had no recollection, as Patel has asserted, of Trump broadly or unilaterally declassifying sets of information, the person said.

Eisenberg told agents that he believed a president had broad declassification authority, but that the scope of the power also depended on the context and specific nature of the information involved.

He also recounted for investigators an episode in which Trump wanted to tweet sensitive information related to a rocket on a launch pad. He said that he had reached out to a stakeholder agency to see if that would be a problem, and that certain markings were then removed.

The Post earlier reported details of Eisenberg's interviews.

