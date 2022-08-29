AP source: Titans releasing 3-time Pro Bowl punter Kern

Kern had been the Titans' longest-tenured player, having been picked up off waivers during the 2009 season. The person who confirmed the decision, which was first reported by ESPN, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Titans are not commenting on roster moves until Wednesday, a day after the NFL's Tuesday deadline to trim rosters to 53.

The one-time All-Pro is just four punts shy of becoming the NFL’s 25th player with at least 1,000 career punts. Kern will leave the Titans third in franchise history with 197 games played, trailing only Hall of Famers Bruce Matthews and Elvin Bethea.