AP source: Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL

The Saints wrote on social media that kickoff with the Lions remains scheduled for noon CDT.

The latest testing results has Minnesota (0-3), which lost to Tennessee a week ago, ready to play Houston (0-3) on Sunday.

This is the sixth straight day that at least one member of the Titans' organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans had hoped to get back into their building Monday or Tuesday, but they must go consecutive days without a single positive result before that can happen.

Wednesday now is the earliest they can get back in their facility, which is the day Tennessee would start practicing to prepare to host Buffalo on Oct. 11.

Tennessee's outbreak appears to have started Sept. 24 when they placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen’s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, and he did not travel with the Titans to Minnesota.

After the NFL postponed the Titans' game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh, the league rescheduled the game a day later for Week 7 on Oct. 25 during Tennessee's bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.

Officials from the NFL and its players’ union met with the Titans on Friday to review the situation.

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel contributed to this report.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL