AP source: Timberwolves agree to deal with Nuggets' Connelly

In 2013, Connelly stepped in for Masai Ujiri when Ujiri left for the Toronto Raptors. The Nuggets won 48 games this season despite missing Murray (knee) for the entire season and Michael Porter Jr. (back) for all but nine games.

Minnesota shook up its front office right before training camp began last fall when the team fired Gersson Rosas in response to mounting tension around him in the building. Sachin Gupta was promoted to be president of basketball operations in Rosas’ place, with the caveat that the position would be evaluated again this summer.

Gupta was well-regarded within the organization for his humble, steady leadership, notably from coach Chris Finch. The franchise is currently in an ownership transition, with Glen Taylor in the process of handing over control to co-buyers Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in a sale that’s scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

With Connelly leaving, the Nuggets could give more responsibility to general manager Calvin Booth. One of Denver's top priorities this summer is signing Jokic to a super-max deal.

