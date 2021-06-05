AP source: Steve Clifford out as Orlando Magic coach

The decision was mutual, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been publicly announced.

Clifford spent three years with the Magic, going 96-131 with two playoff appearances. The team missed the playoffs this year by a wide margin and ushered in a full rebuilding era by trading All-Star Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline this spring.