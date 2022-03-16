Hamburger icon
AP source: Schwarber, Phils agree to deal for about $80M

By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that outfielder Kyle Schwarber has agreed to a four-year deal  with the Philadelphia Phillies worth about $80 million

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington last January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.

He hit .266 with 32 home runs and belted a grand slam for the Red Sox in the AL Championship Series.

Schwarber will likely spend time as the Phillies designated hitter with time in the outfield and first base.

He won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016.

The Phillies finalized their one-year contract with outfielder Odúbel Herrera. He played in 124 games for the Phillies in 2021, batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 51 RBI, 59 runs scored and six steals. He made starts at each outfield position, 92 of which came in center field.

_____

AP Sports Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

