AP source: Schwarber, Phils agree to deal for about $80M

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. Schwarber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington last January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.