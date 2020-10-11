AP source: Sabres agree to sign Taylor Hall to 1-year deal

Hall agreed Sunday night to sign an $8 million, one-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Hall joins his fourth NHL organization since being the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. He’s reuniting with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger, for whom he played the 2013 lockout-shortened season with the Edmonton Oilers.