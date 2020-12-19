AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even suggested the Fighting Irish could boycott the playoff if they made the field and were forced to play in the Rose Bowl without players' families being permitted to attend.

It is unclear if the game moves if it would be called a Rose Bowl. If not it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season.

The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

