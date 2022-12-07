journal-news logo
X

AP source: Red Sox, Jansen reach $32M, 2-year deal

Nation & World
By JAY COHEN, Associated Press
20 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal says veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen has agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for the Atlanta Braves this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves.

The right-hander spent the previous 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, winning a World Series title in 2020.

Jansen has a 2.46 career ERA. He was an All-Star in 2016-2018.

His 391 career saves are the second-most among active players (behind Craig Kimbrel's 394) and eighth all time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Peru's president dissolves Congress ahead of 3rd removal try
2
Ukraine ex-lawmaker, alleged Russian agent, faces US charges
3
Bills' Von Miller to miss rest of season after knee surgery
4
Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition
5
England defender Walker aims to contain Mbappe at World Cup
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top