AP source: Raiders players test negative for COVID-19

Those contacts were later deemed “high risk” and those players were placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. If those players remain without symptoms they must wait five days from their last contact with Brown and test negative each day before they will be allowed to return.

The four linemen had their last close contact on Monday and are on target to be cleared to play Sunday. Abram’s last close contact was Tuesday and can’t clear the protocol before the time of the scheduled game.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was moved from injured reserve to the COVID-19 list on Monday following a positive test. That test put the Raiders in the league’s “intensive” protocol, which requires proper distancing and mask wearing at practice.

The Raiders prepared for the game during the week with backup linemen Patrick Omameh, John Simpson, Andre James, Brandon Parker and Sam Young, as well as practice squad players Jaryd Jones-Smith, Erik Magnuson and Kamaal Seymour.

They hope to have the other four players back Sunday if they continue to test negative.

