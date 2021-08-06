AP Source: PSG explores Messi signing; Pochettino in contact

It leaves open the possibility of the exit announcement being reversed if Barcelona can convince the league to back off. But Barcelona's debts exceed 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 million), a plight not caused by the pandemic but exacerbated by the lack of revenue from empty stadiums on top of years of financial problems.

While Barcelona's social media accounts paid tribute to his career, Messi has yet to post anything online about leaving the club he has been at since the age of 13, winning 35 titles. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

If PSG was to sign Messi, he would be reunited with former Barcelona forward Neymar. He would also be the latest free arrival at the French club this offseason, following goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. Like Messi, their contracts expired at Milan, Real Madrid and Liverpool, respectively.

Manchester City, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family, may have the desire and connections to sign Messi. But reuniting him with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola could be complicated financially with the Premier League champions breaking the British transfer record on Thursday by signing Jack Grealish for 100 million pounds ($140 million).

