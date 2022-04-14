AP Source: Pirates agree to 2-year deal with CF Reynolds

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press the deal runs through 2023 and will pay $6.75 million per season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not announced. A formal announcement is expected later Thursday.

Reynolds and the Pirates were scheduled to go to arbitration after failing to come to an agreement on a one-year deal for 2022. Reynolds asked for $4.9 million, with Pittsburgh countering with $4.25 million.