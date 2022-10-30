AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

Eerie echoes of the Jan. 6 riot were apparent in the Paul Pelosi assault.

Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted loud calls demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

The violent attack on a congressional leader's family comes as threats to lawmakers and other political officials are at all-time highs today.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington when he husband was attacked. She soon returned to San Francisco, where he husband was hospitalized. He had surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands, her office said.

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she said in a letter late Saturday to colleagues. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving."

Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve," she told colleagues.

