Suns say Paul in protocols, status for West finals unclear

Williams said the Suns are handling the emotional ebbs and flows, from the highs of sweeping Denver in the second round to reach the West final to the news that Paul's status is in doubt, as well as can be expected.

“One of the things we've said, if you're nutty enough to listen to me around here, we're just going to do the next right thing," Williams said. “And that's focus on the next practice, the next film session. I just left our gym and the spirit was unreal. Our guys understand that we've dealt with stuff this year, other teams have dealt with it, it's just part of the NBA."

Williams said he and Paul have talked daily this week, those chats wide-ranging and including their dismay that Suns guard Devin Booker didn't make the All-NBA team that was released Wednesday — “that's pretty much a joke," Williams said — to more disappointment that nobody on the Phoenix roster made the All-Defensive team.

Williams did not divulge anything specific about Paul's health condition. All the team said was that Paul had entered the protocols.

The protocols are the league’s playbook for handling all matters related to the coronavirus this season. There have been examples of players missing multiple weeks following positive COVID-19 tests; there have also been examples of players missing very short amounts of time for matters such as contact tracing investigations.

In March, the league also relaxed some of the protocols that were put into place last fall, doing so in response to players and coaches choosing to receive the vaccine that protects against the coronavirus.

But the NBA also cautioned at that time that “if an individual has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the previous protocols apply” — which would still mean that anyone with those symptoms “may be subject to quarantine” regardless of their vaccination status.

Paul scored 37 points in Game 4 of the West semifinals against Denver, helping Phoenix finish off a four-game sweep. He has only played in the West finals once in his career, doing so in 2018 with Houston against Golden State. The Rockets held a 3-2 lead in that series when Paul injured a hamstring and had to miss Games 6 and 7; Houston lost both and the Warriors went on to win the NBA title.

He is averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in these playoffs, shooting 51% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 91% from the foul line.

