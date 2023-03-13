X

AP source: Patriots plan to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have taken a step toward maintaining some stability in their secondary, agreeing to terms on a new contract to retain free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the 29-year-old intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because new contracts can't officially be signed until Wednesday.

Jones thrived last season after switching from primarily defending slot receivers to playing on the outside. He started 16 games, tying for the team lead with four interceptions. He led all Patriots with 11 pass breakups.

With veteran safety Devin McCourty announcing his retirement last week, Jones who has spent his entire seven seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016, becomes the longest-tenured player in the Patriots secondary.

