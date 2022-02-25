Paris replaces St. Petersburg as Champions League final host

The men's final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA's executive committee.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis,” European football's governing body said in a statement. “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”