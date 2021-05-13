AP source: Pac-12 picks MGM executive as next commissioner

The Pac-12 announced a news conference set for Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern to introduce its new commissioner but with no word on who it would be. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Kliavkoff, the president of MGM Resorts sports and entertainment, was the choice.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12's university presidents had not authorized release of the information.