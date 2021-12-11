journal-news logo
AP source: Oregon hires Georgia DC Lanning as head coach

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
A person involved in the negotiations says Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach

Oregon has hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as its next head coach, a person involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Oregon completed a deal with Lanning to replace Mario Cristobal, who was hired away by Miami earlier this week, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school had not yet made an official announcement.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution first reported on Friday that Oregon would hire Lanning.

The 35-year-old Lanning will be a first-time head coach with Oregon after spending the last four years at Georgia, the last three as defensive coordinator.

No. 3 Georgia has the top-ranked defense in the country this season and will play No. 2 Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

