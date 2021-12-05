Oklahoma hires Clemson's Brent Venables to replace Riley

“There’s no question we are equipped to compete at the very highest level and attract the best players from across the country,” he said. “The OU logo has never been stronger.”

Under Venables, Clemson led the nation in scoring defense in 2018, and his 2020 unit tied for the lead in sacks. This season, Clemson ranks second nationally in scoring defense, ninth in total defense, eighth in rushing defense and sixth in pass efficiency defense.

Oklahoma was caught off guard when Riley took the job at USC. Stoops took over on an interim basis to calm things down during recruiting.

Venables quickly emerged as a fan favorite for the job. Many had hoped the Sooners could lure him back from Clemson as defensive coordinator after the Sooners fired coordinator Mike Stoops in 2018. The Sooners chose Alex Grinch, who left to join Riley at USC.

Venables' first concerns will be to prevent players from transferring and salvage as much of the recruiting class as possible. Several players announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal after Riley’s decision, including quarterback Spencer Rattler. Numerous recruits decommitted, including Malachi Nelson — a five-star quarterback who now says he is heading to USC.

Riley set the bar high. He went 55-10 in five seasons with the Sooners and led them to three College Football Playoff appearances. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won Heisman trophies and were No. 1 overall picks in the NFL draft.

The Sooners went 10-2 this season and fell just short of competing for what would have been a seventh consecutive Big 12 title. They lost their regular-season finale 37-33 to Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione believes the Sooners are primed to achieve more under Venables.

“There is no doubt in my mind he is the right man to lead OU football into its next great era,” Castiglione said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited for Brent to return to OU as our head coach.”

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and defensive coach Brent Venables talk during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File) Credit: Richard Shiro Caption FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and defensive coach Brent Venables talk during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File) Credit: Richard Shiro Credit: Richard Shiro

Caption FILE - Brent Venables, Oklahoma associate head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers, is pictured during Oklahoma football media day in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Caption FILE - Brent Venables, Oklahoma associate head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers, is pictured during Oklahoma football media day in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Caption Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) after the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Caption Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates with defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) after the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) Credit: Sean Rayford Credit: Sean Rayford