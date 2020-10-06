AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

The NFL now is requiring a longer onboarding process for free agent tryouts, banning gatherings outside of the club facility, limiting the number of tryouts permitted per week and implementing a league-wide video monitoring system to ensure compliance.

The league also is considering holding all meetings virtually; requiring masks or shields during practices and walk-throughs; decreasing the size of the traveling party to games; reducing the time spent in lunchrooms and locker rooms; and daily consulting of proximity tracking device information now in use to identify areas where teams could eliminate close contacts.

"As we have said before,” Goodell wrote in a memo obtained by the AP, “act as if every person you come in contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions.”

Tennessee has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29. The Vikings also closed their building after losing 31-30 to Tennessee on Sept. 27, but Minnesota went back to its facility Oct. 1. The Vikings have not had a positive test result since playing the Titans.

When the Titans return, they'll be working under new protocols the NFL sent Oct. 1 for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to the virus. All meetings will be virtual, and everyone must wear face coverings and gloves at practice.

The Titans’ outbreak reached 20 cases on Sunday, the team’s sixth straight day of at least one positive, with 18 returned since Sept. 29. The players testing positive include defensive captain DaQuan Jones, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries, rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton and long snapper Beau Brinkley.

