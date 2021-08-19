AP source: NHL top draft pick, Power, returning to Michigan

“This is a tough league. So I think the one mistake we don’t want to make is putting someone in position that they’re just treading water,” Adams said. “We want them to be ready to play.”

The Sabres are in the midst of major offseason overhaul and placing their focus on building through youth after dealing forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen in separate trades last month. Captain Jack Eichel is also on the trade block in part due to a widening rift with the team over whether to have surgery to repair a neck injury that sidelined him for the final two months of the season.

Power is listed at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds and was a Big Ten all-rookie team selection after scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 points in 26 games. Power was then selected to represent eventual champion Canada at the world championships in Latvia in May and June. Power’s role increased through the tournament, and he finished with three assists in 10 games.

Power became the third NCAA player selected first in the NHL draft.

The Wolverines return a potentially stacked team after having four of the first five players selected in the NHL draft.

Michigan center Matthew Beniers went No. 2 to the expansion Seattle Kraken, forward Kent Johnson was selected fifth by Columbus, and defenseman Luke Hughes — who is committed to play for the Wolverines this year — was chosen fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils.

