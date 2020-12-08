AP source: NHL players balk at changing CBA, league moves on

Players, however, did not want to renegotiate a deal that’s only a few months old.

The league is planning to play between 50 and 60 games in the regular season before beginning the playoffs. While a one-time all-Canadian division is expected to solve the problem of cross-border travel, it’s still not immediately clear how the 24 U.S.-based teams will be aligned or how many of the 31 will be able to play in their own arenas.

Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said on the Fox Business Network on Monday he expects his team and others to be in their own buildings, though likely without fans.

The league’s Board of Governors must approve any plan, including realignment.

AP Hockey Writers John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno contributed.