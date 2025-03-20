AP source: New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will call a snap election on Sunday

Carney was sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on Friday as the country faces a trade war brought by U.S. President Donald Trump and threats of annexation.

Carney, 60, replaced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remained in power until the center-left Liberal Party elected a new leader.

The governing Liberals had appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year until Trump declared economic war. He has repeatedly said Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S. Now the party and its new leader could come out on top.

Carney has not had a phone call yet with Trump despite being sworn in last Friday. He ha s said he's ready to meet with Trump if he shows respect for Canadian sovereignty.