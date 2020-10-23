AP source: NBA targeting Dec. 22 as start to coming season

That option, which would have the NBA Finals back in their normal June slot, was one of many options discussed by the league’s owners Friday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details were revealed publicly.

No decisions have been finalized and talks with the National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing on many matters, including the financial parameters that will be in place next season. Those talks, especially on the money issue, would have to be concluded before any real decisions about next season are made.