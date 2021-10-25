AP source: MRI confirms sprained PCL for Jets' Wilson

ESPN first reported the MRI results on the injury, which will keep Wilson sidelined for at least the Jets' game next Sunday at home against Cincinnati and their Thursday night game at Indianapolis on Nov. 4. New York is then home against Buffalo on Nov. 14 and Miami on Nov. 21.

Wilson said he heard a “pop” in his right knee when he was hurt, and he said after the game "it just kind of feels like something is off as far as just being loose or a little bit unstable a little bit.” There was some initial concern the injury might have been more serious, but initial exams indicated it was likely a PCL injury and not a potentially season-ending situation.