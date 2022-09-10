AP source: MLB, players reach minor league union deal

"Congratulations to our country's minor league baseball players on a historic, swift, and overdue organizing victory, and to for taking this critical step," President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday. "Every worker is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect – on the job and on the field."

The minor league union would be a separate bargaining unit within the players' association.

"Great news for our minor league baseball athletes who will now be able to join a union," Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted. "This historic effort is long overdue and is thanks to players and leaders who fought years to organize."

Players with major league contracts average more than $4 million and have a $700,000 minimum salary while in the big leagues. Their minimum is $57,200 while on option to the minor leagues with a first major league contract and $114,100 if a second or later big league contract.

MLB raised weekly minimum salaries for minor leaguers in 2021 to $400 at rookie and short-season levels, $500 at Class A, $600 at Double-A and $700 at Triple-A. For players on option, the minimum is $57,200 per season for a first big league contract and $114,100 for later big league contracts.

First-round draft picks this year agreed to signing bonuses for their initial contracts ranging from $2.1 million to $8.19 million. Sixty-seven of the top 68 selections are getting $1 million or more — the other $997,500.

MLB this year began requiring teams to provide housing for most minor leaguers.

MLB and lawyers for minor leaguers agreed this year to a $185 million settlement of an eight-year-old federal lawsuit alleging violations of minimum wage laws, a deal that may be finalized next year. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share roughly $120 million with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, and their lawyers will split $55.5 million.

