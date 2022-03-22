AP source: MLB, players agree to keep zombie runner for '22

The "zombie" runner modification was applied to the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons as part of the Operations Manual, which covered procedures to deal with COVID-19. The modification was not applied to the 2020 and '21 postseasons.

There were 78 extra-inning games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and the longest by innings were a pair of 13-inning contests at Houston, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29 and by Oakland on Aug. 7. Every previous season since 1901 had at least one game of 15 innings or longer

There were 233 extra-inning games last year, and the longest was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 16-inning win at the San Diego Padres on Aug. 25.

The modification for 2020 and 2021 that shortened doubleheaders to scheduled seven-inning games was not continued for 2022.

Active rosters will be 28 from opening day through May 1, 26 from May 2 through Aug. 31, and 28 for the rest of the regular season. Last season, the limit was 26 from opening day through Aug. 31, then 28.

