AP source: Mike D'Antoni among Hornets coaching candidates

He previously worked under current Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak with the Lakers for two seasons.

The Hornets are looking to replace James Borrego, who was fired by owner Michael Jordan on April 22 after a 43-39 season.

The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons with the Hornets and had received a multi-year contract extension last August. Charlotte finished in 10th place in the East but lost in the play-in game for the second straight year.

The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season and have not won a playoff series in 20 years.

