AP source: Mets fire acting GM Scott after DUI leave

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team had not announced the decision.

Scott's dismissal is hardly a surprise after New York fell apart in the second half and missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season. President Sandy Alderson assumed GM duties with Scott on paid leave and already oversaw the firing of manager Luis Rojas. The Mets are trying to hire a president of baseball operations for the second straight offseason under owner Steve Cohen.