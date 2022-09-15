AP source: Meadows complies with Justice Dept. subpoena

The records produced by Meadows are the same ones he earlier provided to a House committee conducting a similar investigation, according to the person, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing Justice Department probe.

The subpoena to Meadows, first reported by CNN, makes clear that Justice Department officials are seeking information from the most senior of Trump's White House advisers as they examine wide-ranging efforts to overturn the results of the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.