AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract

The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.

It’s the first free agent move of the offseason for the Marlins, who are coming off a 69-93 season — their 12th losing record in the last 13 years. And they've watched NL East rivals Atlanta, Philadelphia and the New York Mets make no shortage of moves to try and improve their loaded rosters; the Braves were World Series champions in 2021, and the Phillies won the NL pennant this year before falling to Houston in the World Series.