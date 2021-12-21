AP Source: Mark Kotsay replacing Bob Melvin as A's manager

Kotsay has been promoted from third base coach to manager, taking over the club he played for as an outfielder in four of his 17 major league seasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because no formal announcement had been made by the team. One is expected Tuesday.

Melvin left Oakland to manage the San Diego Padres in late October. The 46-year-old Kotsay was most recently Oakland's third-base coach and formerly was a bench coach under Melvin, who came aboard midway through the 2011 season to replace Bob Geren.