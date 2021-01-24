AP source: Lions looking into trading QB Matthew Stafford

Like many of Stafford’s accomplishments in Detroit, they were marred by a loss as the Lions fell to 5-11 last for their third straight double-digit loss season and his career record dropped to 74-90-1 in the regular season.

Detroit drafted the strong-armed Stafford out of Georgia with the hopes he could help the franchise have playoff success, building on the one playoff victory it has earned since winning the 1957 NFL title.

Stafford, though, was 0-3 in the 2011, 2014 and 2016 postseasons.

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are among the teams that may have an interest in Stafford, who turns 33 in February.

Stafford earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2014 season and was AP's Comeback Player of the Year in 2011 after bouncing back from an injury-stunted start of his career. He is No. 16 on the league's all-time list with 45,109 yards passing and 282 passing touchdowns.

Playing for a team that was often trailing, he led 31 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career and earned 38 victories with game-winning drives.

Detroit drafted Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah last year No. 3 overall, passing up on quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

The Lions have the No. 7 overall pick this year and likely will be looking for a quarterback, possibly Buckeyes star Justin Fields.

